Fall Festival at John C. Campbell Folk School
John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Saturday & Sunday, October 5 & 6, 2019 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Celebrate the rich heritage of the Appalachians at our
45th Fall Festival, featuring over 200 craftspeople,
continuous live music and dance, craft demonstrations,
good food, and much more! Admission: Adults $5;
Ages 12–17, $3; under 12, free.
folkschool.org
Contact: 828-837-2775
