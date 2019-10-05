Fall Festival at John C. Campbell Folk School

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Saturday & Sunday, October 5 & 6, 2019 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Celebrate the rich heritage of the Appalachians at our

45th Fall Festival, featuring over 200 craftspeople,

continuous live music and dance, craft demonstrations,

good food, and much more! Admission: Adults $5;

Ages 12–17, $3; under 12, free.

folkschool.org

Contact: 828-837-2775

Info
John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
828-837-2775
