During Fall Farm Days' Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind, and rejuvenate through recreation. Join a ranger at our fire pit to make a s'more and learn about camping at Sky Meadows' primitive campground. Try your hand at Geocaching and learn about the many Geocaching Adventures at Sky Meadows. Learn how to fish with the kid-friendly Fishing in Parks program. Lastly, follow your nose to the Log Cabin and see what Sky Meadows' pumpkin and corn treats are being cooked over the hearth.

In addition to rest and rejuvenation-themed programs, we also offer Mount Bleak House Tours, blacksmith demonstrations, a children's play area, live music, delicious food and drinks for sale, and, of course, the pick-your-own pumpkin patch.