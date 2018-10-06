Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows

During Fall Farm Days' Nature Weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Stop by our Wooly Bear races and pick a winning Wooly Bear. See a glimpse of Sky Meadows' diversity of plants, animals, birds and insects at the Explorer Outpost table. Meet some of the many partners at the park to learn about bluebird monitoring, water conservation, amphibian habitats and more. Lastly, follow your nose to the Log Cabin and see what Sky Meadows' pumpkin and corn treats are being cooked over the hearth.

In addition to the nature-themed programs, we also offer Mount Bleak House tours, blacksmith demonstrations, a children's play area, live music, delicious food and drinks for sale and, of course, the pick-your-own pumpkin patch.