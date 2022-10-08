Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers
Log Cabin at Sky Meadows
Historic Area.
Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Explore the park's sustainable farming practices, visit the barred plymouth rock hens, learn about our cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections' Agribusiness Program, and much more!
In addition to the agricultural-themed programs, we also offer Mount Bleak House tours, hearth cooking and blacksmith demonstrations, a children's play area, and live music.
$10/car parking fee.