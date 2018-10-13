Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm

Come back to the family farm and experience Life on the Farm at Sky Meadows. Visit with the Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah and learn about the park's apiary. Stop by the Blacksmith Shop and watch the skilled artisans from the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac work the forge. Hear about the park's cattle operation, Indian Corn crop, and partnership with the Burwell Morgan Mill. Visit with the park's chickens, make cornhusk dolls and be sure to stop by the Log Cabin for a hearth cooking demonstration featuring produce from the farm.

In addition to farm-themed programs, we also offer Mount Bleak House tours, live music, delicious food and drinks for sale, a children's play area, and, of course, the pick-your-own pumpkin patch.