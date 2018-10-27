Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows

During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings and interact with our living historians, watch the blacksmiths at work at the forge and take a tour of Mount Bleak House. Visit the 1940's "Victory" garden, and kids, go on a scavenger hunt to explore Sky Meadows' farm tools and machinery. Lastly, follow your nose to the Log Cabin and see what Sky Meadows' pumpkin and corn treats are being cooked over the hearth.

In addition to history-themed programs, we also offer a children's play area, live music, delicious food and drinks for sale, and, of course, the pick-your-own pumpkin patch.