Join us for the Annual Fall Arts in the Park festival held in the beautiful Downtown City Park of Blue Ridge, Georgia. You and your family can shop from over 150 juried fine arts and fine crafts exhibitors, enjoy tasty food, engage in artist demos and enjoy our free children’s activity booth. Leashed pets are welcomed. Festival is held rain or shine. Weekend Admission: adults $5; children under 12 free. All proceeds benefit the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, a 501c3 non-profit community arts association. www.blueridgeartsinthepark.com

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
