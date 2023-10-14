Fall Arts in the Park

For 48 years, the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, a non-profit arts council, has provided a unique art experience through our Arts in the Park festival series in the Downtown City Park of Blue Ridge, GA. Whether your travel plans are in the spring or in the fall, these art festivals are fun for the whole family.

Located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the Arts in the Park festival series draws in excess of 20,000 attendees annually and a wide array of artists and food vendors. With over 170+ artists, exhibitors, and vendors booths, our visitors enjoy a variety of fine arts and fine crafts, demonstrations, food, and much more during the Arts in the Park festivals.

Listed as one of the top five Art Towns in Georgia by the Georgia Council of the Arts and recognized five years running as one of the top ten fine craft towns in America by American Craft Week, Blue Ridge is a top art destination and features a unique artistic experience for visitors and residents alike. Enjoy the Blue Ridge Community Theater, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, the Swan Drive-In Theater, shop from local small businesses and art galleries, stop in to one of the many fine restaurants and craft breweries... and add an environment that includes pristine National Forests to hike, bike, tube, swim, hunt, fish, or just celebrate art and nature.

Make your plans now to spend the Second Weekend in October enjoying art and nature in our North Georgia Mountain Art Town of Blue Ridge, Georgia. The Arts in the Park festival series supports the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit arts council providing opportunities in the realm of the arts for the individual and serving as a catalyst for arts and economic development in our community.