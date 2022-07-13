× Expand Bullington Gardens Fairy Barn

The fairies have returned to Bullington Gardens for another magical summer in Hendersonville. The Fairy Trail is open every Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fairy Trail extends about 300 yards with many scenes of fairy life. All the creations have been handcrafted by volunteers, often using materials found on Bullington Gardens' grounds. The Fairy Trail is free and open to the public. As a non-profit organization, all donations are greatly appreciated.