Fairview Craft & Book Fair

Fairview Community Center 1357 Charlotte Hwy, Roanoke, Virginia

Fairview Craft and Book Fair

Fairview Community Center 1357 Charlotte Hwy. Fairview NC 28730

Free indoor event with plenty of free parking. Over 35 vendors with handmade/homemade items, from pottery, soaps to jewelry. Concessions will be sold. Friends of Library will have lots of gently used cookbooks for 25 cents each. Christmas books as well.

Crafts
8283678187
