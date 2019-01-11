A Community of Artists invites you to experience FREEDOM through an artistic lens… at the Transylvania Community Arts Council in Brevard, NC. The artistic journey continues in 2019 with our 5th annual “Faces of Freedom” Exhibition. Our Journey to Freedom is the central theme, the heart, that unifies our talented group of local artists. Each participating artist will convey their interpretation of FREEDOM in a chosen format. The viewer is invited along for an experiential journey, as our diverse collection of artists expresses their personal take on freedom. This event is organized by Nicola Karesh.

The exhibit will be on display at TC Arts Council from January 11-31. The public is invited to an opening reception and evening of performances on Friday, January 18 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The TC Arts Council is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street in Brevard, NC. For more information call TC Arts at 828-884-2787 or go to www.tcarts.org.