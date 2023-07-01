Face the Inferno and Feel the Heat at UHM this Summer

× Expand Kari Greer Photo – Provided By UHM A wildland firefighter makes his way through the flames at the Ironwood Hotshot Elk Complex in Idaho’s Boise National Forest in August 2013.

We watch the news with a sense of disbelief yet can’t seem to pull ourselves away even as the screen fills with image after image of raging wildfires. In its newest exhibition, "Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer," the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate, takes visitors visually into the middle of these blazing firestorms alongside those who battle such growing challenges across the country.

Kari Greer is a wildland firefighter and photographer who specializes in wildland fire photography. From scorching flames, plumes of blinding smoke, planes attacking with fire retardant, light against dark, and firefighters braving it all, the 64 powerful images from her collection not only show the effects in a very real and up-close presentation, but also provide an intensely dramatic connection to that which draws viewers into the unimaginable.

In addition, UHM is including a companion exhibition focused on the wildfires and wildland firefighting in the Carolinas. Through artifacts and archival materials, visitors can examine the history, significant events, and growing number of “Red Flag Alerts” in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

“Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer” was organized by the Moscow Contemporary Art Gallery in Moscow, Idaho and is on display in at the Upcountry History Museum through October 22, 2023.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.