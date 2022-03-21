Exploring Black Mountain College’s History through Archival Photographs

Though in existence for only a few decades, Black Mountain College (1933-1957) had a deep impact on the arts. Many students who spent time at the school became highly influential artists in the latter half of the 20th century, and the school’s educational model has helped to shape the liberal arts up to the present day. In this presentation, Heather South will share photographs from the Western Regional Archives that highlight the college’s history, and discuss the ongoing fascination with the college today.

