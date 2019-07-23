Exhibit Opening

Virginia Quilt Museum 301 S Main St, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

We have four new exhibits opening on July 23, 2019, and will be on display until December 14, 2019. We are showcasing the exhibits: From the Hills and Hollers of West Virginia: An Exhibit by Members of West Virginia Quilters, Inc., INSPIRED by ELVIS, Treasures From the Vault: Mutual West VA and VA Quilts, and Shenandoah Stars by the Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild

Virginia Quilt Museum 301 S Main St, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
5404333818
