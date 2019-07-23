Exhibit Opening

We have four new exhibits opening on July 23, 2019, and will be on display until December 14, 2019. We are showcasing the exhibits: From the Hills and Hollers of West Virginia: An Exhibit by Members of West Virginia Quilters, Inc., INSPIRED by ELVIS, Treasures From the Vault: Mutual West VA and VA Quilts, and Shenandoah Stars by the Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild