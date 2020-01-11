Events "A Hot Night in January" with Crawford & Power

Crawford & Power was born of red clay, back roads, callouses, and ingenuity passed down from mash makers. With roots in country, Americana, and southern rock, they seek to spawn a classic country music revival with a splash of sweet iced tea and whiskey. Their unique approach to a fading genre has been lauded as a breath of fresh air amidst the commercialization of sacred American music genres. The two have already opened for a variety of artists including The Marshall Tucker Band, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, and Jerry Douglas to name a few.