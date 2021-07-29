An Evening with Sarah Jones

× Expand Sarah Jones Sarah Jones

July 29, Schaefer Center and ticketed livestream, 8pm

$40 in-person / $15 livestream

Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® and Obie Award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character, one-person shows (Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel and her current critically-acclaimed Sell/Buy/Date). Jones has also appeared in film and TV projects ranging from Sesame Street to Broad City to recent Oscar nominee Marriage Story.