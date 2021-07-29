An Evening with Sarah Jones

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

July 29, Schaefer Center and ticketed livestream, 8pm

$40 in-person / $15 livestream

Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® and Obie Award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character, one-person shows (Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel and her current critically-acclaimed Sell/Buy/Date). Jones has also appeared in film and TV projects ranging from Sesame Street to Broad City to recent Oscar nominee Marriage Story.

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
8008412787
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening with Sarah Jones - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Sarah Jones - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening with Sarah Jones - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening with Sarah Jones - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 ical