An Evening with Sarah Jones
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Sarah Jones
July 29, Schaefer Center and ticketed livestream, 8pm
$40 in-person / $15 livestream
Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® and Obie Award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character, one-person shows (Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel and her current critically-acclaimed Sell/Buy/Date). Jones has also appeared in film and TV projects ranging from Sesame Street to Broad City to recent Oscar nominee Marriage Story.
Info
