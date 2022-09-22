An Evening with NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green

Blowing Rock Art &History Museum 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Jaki Shelton Green is the first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate. When he appointed her in 2018, Governor Cooper stated that “Jaki Shelton Green brings a deep appreciation of our state’s diverse communities to her role as an ambassador of North Carolina literature. Jaki’s appointment is a wonderful new chapter in North Carolina’s rich literary history.”

Books will be available for purchase after the event.

