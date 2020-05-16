An Evening with Natalie Royal and Dave Cofell

× Expand by David Knight Dave Cofell and Natalie Royal

Natalie Royal and Dave Cofell, two soulful singers and versatile touring songwriters in a rare appearance together!

Natalie Royal · http://www.natalieroyal.com

Self-proclaimed “gut folk”artist, Natalie Royal, has been writing songs and performing since she was a wee lass in the suburbs of Charlotte, NC. In 2009, she made the move to Nashville, TN to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Songwriting at Belmont University. (Yes, that is a real major.) She released her sophomore album, Harbinger, in 2016, and with several fresh tunes in her repertoire, she plans to hit the studio again early next year.When she's not immersed in her own music, Royal enjoys cooking,starting (and finishing) jigsaw puzzles, reading historical fiction novels, and supporting other artists as much as she can.

Dave Cofell ·https://www.davecofell.com/

Dave Cofell - A study in easygoing amiability and unforced charisma. His music is eclectic, a woven tapestry of songs with an over-all arc that comes together, telling a tale to remember. Scores of fans and promoters the world over declare that attending a Dave Cofell performance is a treat. Broad spectrum Americana - Progressive folk, country, rock, blues, originals and well known covers on 6 and 12-string guitars and banjo.

With the gift of a consummate storyteller, he shares both funny and tender moments. He is an artist whose first love is music and it shows.

Dave Cofell is a McKnight award winning ASCAP singer-songwriter and publisher, a member of the Recording Academy Grammys, endorsed by Shubb Capos, John Pearse Strings and Breedlove Guitars. Tours both nationally and internationally 10 months of the year and performs 200+ shows annually.

Dave has shared the stage with Garnet Rogers, The Pines, John Gorka, Ronny Cox and Chuck Suchy.