An Evening with Buffalo Rose

Folk, Soul & Bluegrass – NPR Watch More Tiny Desk Contest Entries We Love 2019, “The balancing act that the six musicians achieve in their video for “Born” is something to be celebrated…

Formed in Pittsburgh, PA in 2016,the group blends folk, soul, and bluegrass into something amorphously Americana, but decidedly their own. Three prominent singers (Shane McLaughlin, Lucy Clabby, and Rosanna Spindler) provide stunning vocal harmonies over dynamic, engrossing layers of stringed instruments.Specifically, acoustic guitar (McLaughlin), upright bass (Jason Rafalak), mandolin (Bryce Rabideau), and dobro (Malcolm Inglis.)Their sharp sense of rhythmic experimentation and evocative,storytelling lyricism come together for a sound with both shimmer and punch; it’s foot-tapping and breathtaking in turn. Buffalo Rose offers a warm, passionate homage to America’s classic musical traditions, with modern twists that keep things interesting—and darn fun.