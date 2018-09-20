Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00

Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina

This highly anticipated four-day event includes exclusive tasting events, intimate musical experiences, cooking demonstrations and wine seminars, as well as multi-course dinners and live music concerts. Dedicated to excellence, euphoria features domestic and international wines, award-winning chefs, master sommeliers and renowned singer/songwriters.

Every September, euphoria shines a spotlight on Greenville, South Carolina’s thriving Culinary and Arts Communities. Greenville, situated at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, stands out with it’s award-winning downtown, vast entertainment options and diverse population.

Info
Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina View Map
864-233-5663
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Euphoria: Food, Wine and Music Festival - 2018-09-20 00:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

RKR logo

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: