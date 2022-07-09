esperanza spalding in Concert

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Join five-time Grammy winner esperanza spalding — American jazz bassist, singer, songwriter, and composer — for an unforgettable night of musical exploration. spalding took home her fifth career Grammy at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, winning Best Jazz Vocal Album for her eighth studio album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab.

