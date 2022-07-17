Eric & Addie on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Eric and Addie Eric & Addie

Eric & Addie are two musicians who have grown from two different backgrounds in music. They come together to showcase how beautiful blending the lines of genres can be. They played together off and on back in 2019, then decided to make the group official in the early fall of 2020. They have played at venues across VA, NC, and TN, together showing off their instrumental, vocal, and songwriting abilities. Both have grown up writing, and you can hear in their music how important sharing their original music with the world really is. With their low-key folk feel, a drive of bluegrass behind it, and the smooth melodies of blues, these two are sure to play something that connects with every member of the audience.

https://youtu.be/VTg5-t7pyRE