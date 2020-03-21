Empty Bowls 2020

March 21; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. $35

Help alleviate hunger in our community by joining us for our annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. We'll gather in the Olive Dame Campbell Dining Hall for a fun evening of good food prepared by the Folk School's dining hall staff, and lively musical entertainment. The popular Brown Bag Raffle returns this year with many opportunities to win one-of-a-kind pottery items.

Admission is $35 and includes a handmade bowl of your choice and a hearty meal of soup, bread, salad and dessert. Tickets go on sale February 25 at the Folk School's Craft Shop, Cherokee County Chamber in Murphy and United Community Bank in Hayesville (cash or check only). All proceeds will go to the Clay County Food Bank and the Sharing Center Food Bank in Cherokee County.

