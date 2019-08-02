Elkins Jazz Walk

Live jazz groups at 4 venues, downtown Elkins, WV. Music from 6:30pm-10:30pm. Stroll, venue to venue, every hour! $10 wristbands.

Elkins Main Street First Fridays showcase local musicians, comedians, theater groups, artists, artisans, and non-profit organizations through events on the first Friday of every month from April through September. Kick off the spring and summer months with music, food, and community involvement at these First Fridays.

Enjoy the cool, summer evenings in downtown Elkins with these free, family-friendly events. Discover the many downtown specialty shops and eat local at the variety of non-chain restaurants.