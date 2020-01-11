Elk Tours at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Participants are encouraged to bring cameras. The largest elk herds are located on privately owned lands that are normally closed to the public. This is one of the few opportunities available for the public to see the greatest number of elk. Jenny Wiley State Resort Park elk tours are $30/person or $15/children 12 & under. This fee includes your transportation via van to the viewing sites with knowledgeable guide and breakfast. Elk Tour Packages are available with lodging, dinner for 2, and elk tour for two for $160.