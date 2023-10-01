Elk Tours

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Elk have been introduced to Kentucky as a wildlife re-introduction program. Before the release in 1997, elk had been gone from Kentucky for nearly 150 years. Elk tours are offered October - March. Special packaged rates include dinner for two, one night lodging and a breakfast sandwich the morning of the tour. Call for more information. 

Education & Learning, Outdoor, This & That
606-889-1790
