Elijay, GA – Gun Show

Looking for a great way to spend a day or the weekend of February 8th & 9th? If you are a gun collector or are a hunting enthusiast, the gun show at Gilmer County Civic Center in Elijay, GA is a great place to spend some time. RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Vendor’s will be available to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors.