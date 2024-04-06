Egg-stravaganza!

× Expand Turner Wilkes Photography Wild bird eggs

Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park! Celebrate spring with a day of egg-citing family activities. Discover some of the park’s oviparous (egg-laying) creatures at five fun stations: Reptiles, Amphibians, Birds, Fish, and Arthropods. Design a creature craft, talk with rangers, and try your hand at games like “Fishing Is Fun” to collect non-edible goodies. While here, stop by the Log Cabin and Blacksmith Forge to find out what’s happening inside.

$10/car parking fee.