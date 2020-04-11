Egg-stravaganza!

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area.

Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park. Visit our egg-laying free-range chickens by taking our Chicken Walk. Go on an egg-citing Geocache adventure to discover how the life cycles of birds, reptiles and amphibians begin with eggs (or an egg). Kids, use your scavenger hunting skills to find candy-filled eggs using clues from the story of Harriet, a fictional account from a young girl in the 1840s. Learn about the park's bluebird monitoring program, enjoy an egg-tastic hearth cooking demonstration, and stop by the Carriage Barn to craft dyed eggs.

$10/car parking fee.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
