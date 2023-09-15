× Expand Edinburg Ole Time Festival

The 42nd Edinburg Ole Time Festival is scheduled for Sept. 15 -17, 2023. This is the the county’s oldest community festival and continues to draw patrons from a multi state area. Our festival is unique in that it highlights the gentle charm of small town living while educating about our history and culture. This focus is reflected in:

Community singing at the Ole Time Singalong

Craft demonstrations including blacksmithing, spinning, basket making and apple butter boiling

Live music from different musical eras to entertain and educate

Living history encampment beside the Historic Edinburg Mill and Museum

Side saddle riding demonstration

Lectures by noted area historians, Richard Kleese and Marty Hoerr

Antique car and tractor display

Ole timers baseball game

1940’s gas station and taxi cab

Ole timey entertainment such as square dancing, bed race, beard contest and a duck race down the creek

Crafters and Artisans selling their wares

Informative displays at the Edinburg Mill Museum

March through Town Parade

Even the delicious food reflects the delights of a different era including fried tenderloin sandwiches, sloppy pot pie, and barbecued chicken.

The Ole Time Festival is run by a volunteer committee and sponsored by the Edinburg Heritage Foundation and the Town of Edinburg and funded by donations from area businesses and individuals. Proceeds from the festival go to support various town projects and to support the Edinburg Mill.