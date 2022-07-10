Eastern Music Festival Orchestra

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Under the direction of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the Eastern Festival Orchestra returns to the festival for an evening of symphonic music by Coleman and Tchaikovsky, with guest artist Santiago Rodriguez, in a program that also features Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto in a minor.

