Eastern Music Festival Orchestra
to
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Under the direction of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the Eastern Festival Orchestra returns to the festival for an evening of symphonic music by Coleman and Tchaikovsky, with guest artist Santiago Rodriguez, in a program that also features Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto in a minor.
