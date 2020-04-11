The Easter Hat Parade

Come at 10:30 am to make a hat (Dogwood Crafters on Webster Street) – or bring your own. Get your face painted! Meet the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts begin on Webster Street, every half hour by age group beginning at 10:00 am. Registration begins at 11 am. The parade starts from Dillsboro Town Hall at 2:00 pm. Antique cars from the Old Timers Model A Club lead the parade. Calling all ladies, gentlemen, children and dogs. Grab your hat and join in the fun during Dillsboro’s delightfully unpretentious annual Easter Hat Parade! View Our State Magazine’s video of recent Easter Hat Parade here. Video by Jerry Wolford. Plenty of prizes are announced after the Parade. Ribbons are given for the Prettiest, Funniest, Largest, Smallest, Most Unusual, Most Easter-like, Best Smelling, Cutest, Most Outrageous, Best In Show and “Poofiest” hats among other unusual categories. There is even a ribbon awarded to the Best Animal in Show! Click here for more information.