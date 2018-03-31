Please join us on Saturday, March 31st from 10:00 am till 4:00 pm as we celebrate with our first Easter Egg Roll at Marble Springs. This timeless family fun event will include kids craft activities, storytelling provided by Governor Sevier portrayed by Bob Jones, egg hunt, games, and an Easter egg roll. All activities will take place on the historic 35 acre property of the first governor of Tennessee. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

Details are subject to change. Admission is a suggested $3 donation. For more information please call (865) 573-5508, email info@marblesprings.net, or visit our website at www.marblesprings.net.