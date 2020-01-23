East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo
Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912
The Largest Event Dedicated To Fishermen In The Southeast. We bring together the largest selection of tackle, custom lures, rods, reels, apparel, electronics, accessories, and everything a fisherman or outdoorsman needs! We also carry information on vacation lodges, tournament trails, and the very best guides for the local lakes and rivers...
