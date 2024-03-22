× Expand Visit Pikeville

The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo is presented by Muddy Boots LLC and East Kentucky Exterminating! Located at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky. Tickets on sale Friday, October 27th at 10am!!! Join us for Mutton Bustin, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, Bull Riding and much more! Friday March 22 the WMDJ FM 100.1 media night all tickets are $23… Saturday tickets are $25, $28, and $33. Both shows are 7:30pm. Visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or ticketmaster.com.