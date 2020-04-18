Earth Day Staunton
Gypsy Hill Park 600 Churchville Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401
Celebrate Earth Day with the entire family at Earth Day Staunton at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand. This year’s theme is, “9-1-1: Climate Emergency -What you can do” Enjoy kid-oriented activities. Meet wildlife from the Wildlife Center; see a beehive; see a live native fish tank; look through a solar telescope; learn how to compost; take home some native plants and trees; and learn how you can help the Earth’s climate.
Kids receive a passport to fill out and redeem a prize at the Recycled Treasure Shop. Adults can learn about local environmental issues from the dozens of organizations represented.
Free Event
Food trucks available on-site.
In the event of rain, Earth Day Staunton will be in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym.
For information, please visit www.earthdaystaunton.org or Facebook – EarthDayStaunton.