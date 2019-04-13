Celebrate Earth Day with the entire family at Earth Day Staunton at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand. This year’s theme is, “SOS--Save Our Species.” Enjoy kid-oriented activities such as crafts and games. Kiss a fish; see a beehive; look through a solar telescope; take home some native plants and trees; and learn how to save our species.

Kids receive a passport to fill out and redeem a prize at the recycled treasure shop. Adults can learn about local environmental issues from the dozens of organizations represented.

Free. Food trucks available on-site.

In the event of rain, Earth Day Staunton will be in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

For information, please visit www.earthdaystaunton.org or Facebook – EarthDayStaunton.