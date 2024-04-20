Earth Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Trail volunteers at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Celebrate Earth Day with a service project to protect our area's natural resources for future generations to enjoy. Participants will help to plant native trees along historic Boston Mill Road. We will discuss the environmental factors that affect our forest ecosystem and how to recognize and remove invasive vines to further protect the native plantings. Volunteers will leave with a better knowledge of what each of us can do for our native trees.

All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Total hike to and from the work site is approximately 1 to 2 miles from the Historic Area parking lot. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and wear footwear appropriate for hiking. Bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray, and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to helping the environment and enhancing the beauty of Sky Meadows.

$10/car parking fee.