Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Waterway at Sky Meadows

Meet at Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office.

On this Earth Day, celebrate safely and invest in your planet by joining rangers for a special Earth Day-themed hike. Explore the Gap Run's unique ecosystem called a "riparian buffer," the zone of trees, shrubs, and other vegetation alongside waterways. Discover the amazing ways our native plants protect water quality and biodiversity throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and learn how you can help protect and restore these crucial ecosystems! Along the way, enjoy several scenic vistas overlooking the pastoral landscape, and try your hand at identifying some of the many native trees and wildflowers currently in bloom along the trail. This 2.5-mile hike is located along easy trails and begins at 10 a.m. Please bring water and dress appropriately for the weather.

Also, be sure to stop by our special Earth Day Explorer Outpost from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and discover the value of our seven Leave No Trace principles.

$10/car parking fee.