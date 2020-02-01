Earth Connection Series - Winter's Woes

Don’t let the cold weather stop you from exploring the forests and fields of Sky Meadows. The season offers quiet solitude on the park’s trails if you know how to stay safe in lower temperatures. Learn to identify hypothermia, frostbite and other winter maladies and how to avoid them to make the most of winter. This workshop will be held rain or shine and all ages are welcome. We’ll meet at the Carriage Barn for a mostly indoor workshop, but will include some field time. Bring water, dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes.