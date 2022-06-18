Dwight Eisenhower performed by Doug Mishler

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Greenville Chautauqua

Join us at the Greenville Downtown Airport in the Runway Cafe’s open air hangar for a fun morning for the whole family. Dwight Eisenhower will arrive in military splendor. Enjoy the airplanes, Runway Park, Take-Off Mini Golf (cost involved) and the Military History Center of the Carolinas – all at our amazing Greenville Downtown Airport!

Free parking. Come early for a seat in the hangar or bring your lawn seating.