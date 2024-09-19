Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival
to
Kodak Kodak, Tennessee
We are so excited to have everyone back here on the farm September 19-21 for our 24th annual festival. It seems like it has been an eternity since we were all together enjoying the music and camaraderie. The lineup is stellar and we are excited to present these fine entertainers for your enjoyment. Tickets will again be available right here through our website soon.
See you in September!
