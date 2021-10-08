Draconids Meteor Shower

× Expand The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute 26 west at PARI

Have you ever wished upon a shooting star? Now is your chance!

The skies are raining fire! Fiery meteors that is, emanating from the constellation Draco the Dragon as he seems to breathe fire down on Earth! This is an exciting meteor shower with plenty of other objects to see, like planets, star clusters, nebulae, and more!

Join PARI on October 8, 2021 to enjoy this meteor shower and a relaxing overnight stay in one of our cabin quarters. The evening will begin with arrival from 4-5pm followed by dinner, tours and a sunset hike before settling in to watch the streaks of light in the sky and viewing through telescopes. Breakfast will also be provided on Saturday morning before departure.

This is a rain or shine event. Alternative programming will be offered in case of rain. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN!

Email programs@pari.edu with any questions about the event.

