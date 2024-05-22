Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival

This festival is an old time bluegrass music tradition started by Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing today in his honor. Dr. Ralph's wish was that Ralph II would take over managing the festival, which he did in 2012. Ralph II earned his dad's confidence and trust, and he takes great pride in continuing to honor his dad by making the festival a true tribute to the legendary Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing to bring talented bluegrass musicians to the stage for the fans.

The sound of banjos, mandolins and voices ringing high on top of some of the most beautiful mountains you will ever see!