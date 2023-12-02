Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Get ready to jingle all the way to Downtown Blairsville for the Christmas parade and tree lighting! Sing along with carols and help us count down to the official lighting of the Christmas tree that begins the parade of brightly lit floats making their way down the streets. Bring your loved ones, your hot cocoa, and your holiday spirit because this is one celebration that will bring joy to your heart. So mark your calendars for the Blairsville Christmas parade and tree lighting, and get ready to experience the magic of the season!

Those wishing to participate in the parade, please contact the Union County Historical Society to register 706-745-5493.