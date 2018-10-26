Downtown Black Mountain Historic Haunted House Tour

The Swannanoa Valley Museum’s annual Historic Haunted House Tour will, this year, celebrate Black Mountain’s 125th birthday with a walking tour of downtown Black Mountain.

The McKoy Building, one of the town’s oldest buildings, will be the first stop. Inside what is now called “The Junction,” a spell will transport guests back in time to 1893, the year Black Mountain was founded. Walking down the long, candle-lit hallway, guests will meet beautifully costumed spirits - of long ago summer folks; of families who came looking for miracle cures in the cool, clean mountain air; and of pioneers searching for adventure and a new place to call home. Spirits will share stories of the town’s grand hotels and homey boarding houses and the ghost tales that still cling to them.

Leaving the old McKoy building, the tour winds its way through the streets of Black Mountain making stops at the old Summey building (Sassafras on Sutton). Veranda Cafe, Town Hardware & General Store, the colorful Rug and Jug, the Kaltman building (Krista Ann’s), and Inn Around the Corner. At each stop, guests will learn about Black Mountain’s amazing people, events that shaped the town, and why Black Mountain was and still is one of America’s premier tourist destinations.

Tours last approximately two hours and begin every half hour with the first tour at 5:30pm and the last tour leaving at 8:00pm on both Friday and Saturday. Pre-registration is required. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your tour is scheduled to depart. All tours will start and end at the Swannanoa Valley Museum.

Tour Times: Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27 at 5:30PM, 6:00PM, 6:30PM, 7:00PM, 7:30PM, 8:00PM

Distance: less than 1 mile on sidewalks

Approximate Tour Time: 2 hours