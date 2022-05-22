Don Pedi on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Don Pedi on Stage

Since settling in Western North Carolina Don has become recognized as the man who could "really play" a dulcimer and his is an instrument well suited to playing traditional Southern Dance music. Pedi makes traditional southern Appalachian dance music through and through. Well-known as one of the best dulcimer players today, he can make his dulcimer the lead or solo instrument on the most elaborate tune and always highly danceable. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/yEh_ayPIvFE