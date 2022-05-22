Don Pedi on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Since settling in Western North Carolina Don has become recognized as the man who could "really play" a dulcimer and his is an instrument well suited to playing traditional Southern Dance music. Pedi makes traditional southern Appalachian dance music through and through. Well-known as one of the best dulcimer players today, he can make his dulcimer the lead or solo instrument on the most elaborate tune and always highly danceable. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/yEh_ayPIvFE

