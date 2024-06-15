Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration
Dollywood 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
Dollywood
Summer's best moments come alive in the Smokies. Here, days are brighter and nights sparkle during Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Surprises await around every sun-kissed corner, including refreshing ways to play, inspiring bursts of summer color and returning family-favorite shows. As the sun starts to set, ride into the night on Big Bear Mountain, join a high-energy dance party beneath the Wildwood Grove tree and watch hundreds of drones dance across the night sky during the dazzling Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show.