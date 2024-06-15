× Expand Dollywood

Summer's best moments come alive in the Smokies. Here, days are brighter and nights sparkle during Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Surprises await around every sun-kissed corner, including refreshing ways to play, inspiring bursts of summer color and returning family-favorite shows. As the sun starts to set, ride into the night on Big Bear Mountain, join a high-energy dance party beneath the Wildwood Grove tree and watch hundreds of drones dance across the night sky during the dazzling Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show.