Celebrate the wonder of the changing seasons with the return of Dollywood's Harvest Festival. Experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides fill the air with adventure. After sundown, award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health glows even brighter with Hoot Owl Hollow. Discover an enchanting hideaway where a larger-than-life glowing owl and her friendly family have come home to roost among the whimsical warming glow of more than 12,000 illuminated pumpkins and towering pumpkin icons.