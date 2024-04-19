Dollywood's Food & Flower Festival

× Expand Dollywood

LET YOUR IMAGINATION BLOOM

Flower & Food Festival

Presented By Covenant Health

April 19 - June 9, 2024

Experience the splendor of springtime in the Smokies. Blooming to life in spectacular color, Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival celebrates the beautiful blossoms and fresh flavors of the season with larger-than-life Mosaicultures, unique foods, and a whimsical aerial show! Capture picture-perfect moments under our signature Umbrella Sky and hear inspiring sounds of springtime as live music fills the air. Celebrate spring with all your senses today.

More Than A Million Marvelous Blooms

Discover the splendor of a Smoky Mountain spring as Dollywood bursts to life with more than one million brilliant blooms! Wander among the fragrant flowers, blossoming in vibrant hues of purple, pink and yellow. As you journey through the park, you'll encounter towering sculptures crafted from thousands of living plants, including a playful peacock, mischievous bears, an upside-down umbrella and even a busy beekeeper all blooming sky high.